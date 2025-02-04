Mpondela right hand-man files papers for ZA presidency

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) general secretary Davison Mung’ambata has joined the presidential race ahead of the March 22 elective annual general meeting (AGM) with former national team coach Jonathan Chipalo also filing in his papers for the same position.

With Mung’ambata filing in papers, it puts to an end rumours that long-serving president Elias Mpondela would seek re-election.

Mpondela, who has been in office since 1998, will instead support Mung’ambata.

Southern Province Athletics Area Board (SPAAB) chairperson Kaleya Gamela confirmed receiving Mung’ambata’s nomination papers.

Gamela said Mung’ambata filed in his nomination last Friday.

Others in the presidential race are ZA vice-president Bernard Bwalya and former general secretary Kennedy Mubanga.

The nominations closed on Friday and the next step is for the scrutineering committee to assess all the papers and announce successful candidates on February 12…