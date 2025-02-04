Moonga wins bronze

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S Levy Moonga on Sunday won bronze at Cape Town International Scrabble Championship.

Moonga finished second in the bronze division to pocket R4,000 (about K5,900) at the tournament, held from January 29 to February 2.

Another Zambian, Justin Chansa, got the highest word score trophy.

Chansa won the trophy with a 198-point word.

In the silver division, Fred Kanshamba and Chipika Simanwe finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

The duo narrowly missed the money bracket by a point.

In the gold division, Isaac Mwape managed to finish in 12th position.

The tournament attracted over 60 players from across the world.

Scrabble Association of Zambia interim president Chipika Simanwe, who released the results, was happy with the performance.

"The performance was very good. We are on the right trajectory. We were able to beat highly ranked players like Waseem Khatri, who is in the top 10 in the world," he said…