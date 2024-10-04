Johnnie Walker, Shoprite, partner to give away three cars

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

Johnnie Walker, the iconic whisky brand, has launched an exciting new promotion in partnership with ShopRite stores across Zambia.

The campaign offers customers the chance to win one of three vehicles.

Customers who purchase any Johnnie Walker products, such as the Black Label or Blue Label, at ShopRite stores automatically qualify for the competition.

“This initiative aims to reward loyal customers with valuable prizes as part of a nationwide celebration of Johnnie Walker’s 200-year legacy. The first vehicle, worth K160,000, has already been awarded, and two additional cars will be given away in the upcoming months, with the final prize set to be presented in December,” a statement read.

Speaking at the recent prize-giving event, Lilamy Lilamy, the Country Director for Johnnie Walker Zambia, emphasized the importance of rewarding customers for their loyalty and the brand’s commitment to bringing more value to its consumers.

“This is just the beginning. We are thrilled to give back to our loyal customers who have supported Johnnie Walker for so many years,” said Lilamy.

“With a history of over 200 years, our focus has always been on quality, consistency, and innovation. Now, we’re making the journey even more rewarding – taking our customers from ‘keep walking’ to ‘keep driving.'”

In addition to the main prize of a vehicle, there are also smaller consolation prizes, including airtime, making the campaign inclusive for all participating customers.