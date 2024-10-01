MEFMI commemorates 30th anniversary

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

THE Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) this week commemorated its 30th anniversary, marking a monumental achievement in its unwavering commitment to fostering macroeconomic and financial sector stability and debt management in the Eastern and Southern African region.

MEFMI’s Executive Director, Louis Kasekende said in a statement that the Institute takes immense pride in its accomplishments over the past thirty years, having evolved from a group of visionary senior officials from Central Banks and Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning in Eastern and Southern Africa (formerly ESAIDARM) into a leading regional capacity-building institution, with a reputation for excellence as well as diversified programmes and partnerships.

The institute has 15-member countries, namely Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Burundi, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, Eswatini, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mr Kasekende said the milestone demonstrates MEFMI’s resilience and adaptability.

“Through its flagship Programmes: the Macroeconomic Management Programme, the Debt Management Programme, and the Financial Sector Management Programme, MEFMI has provided cutting-edge training to thousands of professionals, policymakers, and researchers across the region,” the statement read.

The statement listed some of the programmes to include:

Capacity Building: Tailored training programmes and workshops have equipped countless individuals with skills to navigate complex economic challenges over the years. Over the past seven to eight years, MEFMI has engaged approximately 11,000 beneficiaries through capacity development initiatives. Of these, around 7,000 were reached during phase five, while the remainder are currently benefiting from the ongoing phase six.

Fellows Development Programme (FDP): MEFMI runs a Fellows Development Programme aimed at creating a regional pool of expertise across various specialisations for member countries to utilise. To date, MEFMI has trained and graduated approximately 200 Fellows, of which about 70 are currently active.

Policy Analysis: Research and analysis have been conducted throughout the years to inform policymaking and enhance macroeconomic management.

Regional Cooperation: Collaboration among member countries addresses shared economic concerns and promotes regional integration.

Knowledge Sharing: Serving as a platform for exchange of knowledge and best practices, contributing to the region’s overall development ⁠

Statistical Excellence: Increasing the number of countries compiling and disseminating statistics in line with international standards and exceeding targets.

He expressed gratitude to MEFMI’s 15-member countries for their unwavering support and commitment over the years saying their partnership has been instrumental in MEFMI’s success and has enabled us to make a tangible impact in the lives of millions of people.

“Looking ahead, MEFMI remains dedicated to promoting macroeconomic stability and financial management excellence. We are committed to staying at the forefront of emerging trends and challenges, adapting our programs and services to meet the evolving needs of our member countries,” said Dr Kasekende. He added that with the MEFMI member countries’ continued support and MEFMI staff’s dedication, MEFMI will continue to be a driving force for positive change in the Eastern and Southern African region for many years to come.