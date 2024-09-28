Over K500,000 Disbursed in Coca-Cola competition

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

Coca-Cola Beverages Zambia has disbursed over half a million Kwacha in mobile money and talk time rewards to lucky winners nationwide, since launching its ‘Wina Nakapendelo Ka Coke’ promotion on September 1.

Regarding the promotion’s success, Faith Nehanda, Senior Frontline Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Zambia and Namibia, said so far, 3,787 Prizes have been awarded.

“We are thrilled to see so many Zambians engaging with the promotion and winning valuable prizes. Coca-Cola has always been committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and this promotion is just another way we show our appreciation to our loyal customers, ” she said.

The winners in this week’s draw took home substantial mobile money prizes, with the top three receiving K25,000, K20,000, and K15,000 respectively. Here are the standout winners for week three.

“With thousands of participants, the promotion, which kicked off on 1 September 2024, has already seen an impressive 3,787 prizes awarded, representing 21% of the total 53,018 prizes up for grabs,” the statement read.

Additional winners include participants who walked away with prizes ranging from K1,000 to K2,000 Mobile Money, as Coca-Cola continues to reward its loyal consumers. A total of 53,018 prizes will be distributed throughout the promotion.

“The ‘Wina Nakapendelo Ka Coke’ promotion is open to all eligible participants across Zambia, and it’s easy to join-simply buy a Coca-Cola product and check under the cap for a unique code to stand a chance to win,” a statement from Coca-Cola statement read.

The promotion will run until 30 November 2024, and weekly draws will continue to reward participants. Keep participating, and you could be the next lucky winner!

Coca-Cola Beverages Zambia is part of The Coca-Cola Company’s global network, serving millions of consumers across Zambia. Through our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we continue to be the nation’s leading soft drink brand