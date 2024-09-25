Expanding horizons for pharmacy students

PHARMACEUTICAL Students Association of Zambia (PSAZ) is a vibrant and influential organisation that unites pharmacy students across the country.

Dedicated to enhancing the educational experience and professional development of its members, PSAZ plays a crucial role in shaping the future of Zambia’s pharmaceutical sector.

This article explores the origins, objectives, and significant contributions of PSAZ, highlighting its impact on students and the broader healthcare landscape in Zambia.

Origins and leadership

PSAZ was founded in 2020 by a group of student leaders led by Gibson Phiri and officially launched on February 26, 2021. PSAZ is currently headed by Chabota Kanene, who serves as executive president.

The PSAZ executive operates under the guidance of the association’s patrons; Lloyd Matowe, Kennedy Saini, and Kasonde. As the main student organisation, PSAZ represents all pharmacy students nationwide.

The association was created to bridge the gap between professional pharmacists and pharmacy students, promoting transparency, collaboration, and quality in the field.

Mission and growth

The initial goal of PSAZ was to foster communication and collaboration between professional pharmacists, pharmacy technologists, and students.

Over time, PSAZ has grown more influential, providing a vibrant centre for learning, networking, and engagement among Zambian pharmacy students.

PSAZ not only aids in the professional growth of its members but also emphasises the importance of social responsibility and ethical practice in pharmacy.

Activities and impact

Through initiatives like Annual Pharmacy Student Symposium, the association facilitates interactions between students from different institutions, encouraging collaboration beyond their respective schools. PSAZ serves as the sole body for representing students to professional authorities and other organisations.

It promotes the exchange of ideas through international correspondence, scientific dissemination, and participation in congresses and seminars.

PSAZ empowers pharmacy students across the country by providing educational resources and promoting networking opportunities through workshops, conferences, and seminars. The association also conducts community outreach, awareness campaigns, and volunteer activities, serving local communities and promoting pharmacy education and research.

Challenges and perceptions

Despite the significant contributions of PSAZ and the pharmacy profession, there are misconceptions.

Some view pharmacy as merely a retail job focused on dispensing medications.

However, pharmacists play a vital role in the medical field as experts in medications, ensuring excellent pharmacy practice for patient care.

The profession is broad, encompassing drug discovery, drug development, manufacturing, pharmaceutical care planning and research.

Future prospects

It is essential for current and future pharmacy students to stay informed, adaptable, and committed to lifelong learning.

By embracing these principles, they can ensure their success and make significant contributions to the healthcare industry. What steps will you take today to prepare for the dynamic future of pharmacy?

The author is PSAZ editor general