‘Zambians don’t want Lungu’s thuggery’

LOGIC LUKWANDA

Lusaka

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says former President Edgar Lungu should never come back to power because he led a group of thugs while in office.

Speaking to reporters in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kawana said it is baseless for the former President to seek to engage President Hakainde Hichilema to restore democracy as this was done when his regime was removed from power and replaced by the New Dawn government.

Mr Lungu is reported to have said he was willing to meet President Hichilema when he featured on Kanele FM radio in Lundazi on Sunday.

“What he is seeing now is that there is no violence in public places and that is wrong by him,”

Mr Kawana said. "What he is now seeing is that there are no cadres going into civil servants' offices and pulling them by their necks and beating up people; that is not democracy for him..