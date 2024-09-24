Green Mountain victims interred

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says Government will put up strict guidelines for small-scale miners to ensure safe operations.

Speaking at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe yesterday during the burial of five small-scale miners who died on Saturday after a tailings dam collapsed on them at Green Mountain Mine, Mr Kabuswe said Government is saddened by the loss of lives.

He said Government will not stop the small-scale miners from conducting mining activities but this should be done in an orderly manner with strict adherence to set guidelines.

“Let’s ensure that there are proper structures as you work. We don’t want to be losing lives like this,” he said.

Mr Kabuswe said TD 52, popularly known as Green Mountain, is a formalised operation and investigations will be conducted to ascertain what could have led to the tragedy.

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo urged law enforcers to ensure that working areas for small-scale miners are well protected and proper safety is observed.

Mr Matambo said President Hakainde Hichilema sympathises with the families of the dead miners and sent K10,000 for each family.

Those buried yesterday were Titus Phiri, 23, Vincent Chisala, 23, Ben Kawale, 17, Joe Chitalu, 16, and Junior, 16.

Green Mountain is situated off the Kitwe-Kalulushi road and is the latest to record an accident involving small-scale miners