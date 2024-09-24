George Mpombo enters final quietus

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

FOR a man who was at home with words such as shenanigans, higgledy-piggledy, kerfuffle, brouhaha, tintinnabulation and imbroglio, it can be difficult to find the right words when paying tribute.

However, former Minister of Defence George Wello Mpombo’s 31-year-old daughter, Abigail, describes her father, who died Sunday night at the age of 70, as “a hero”.

Mr Mpombo died in Ndola Teaching Hospital, where he had been admitted for almost a week after suffering from acute pneumonia.

“Dad was truly a great father. Growing up, we never lacked anything. Despite his busy schedule, he always made time for family,” she said. “As a family, we have lost a friend and a hero whom we will forever cherish.”

Family spokesperson Musonda Chalawila said Mr Mpombo, who lost his wife in 2021 and is survived by nine children, died after suffering from acute pneumonia.

“He died last night [Sunday] around 21:58 hours. He had been admitted last week on Monday.

He had acute pneumonia,” he said.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said Government is working in collaboration with the family on the funeral programme, but mourners are officially gathering at Mr Mpombo’s residence at Maranatha Farm, Lot 19037/M, off Chiwala road in Masaiti.

Mr Mpombo served as Cabinet Minister between 2003 and 2009 in the Ministry of Energy and Water Development and Ministry of Defence