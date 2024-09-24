FAO to train 70 farmers in irrigation practices

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

FOOD and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says it will train 70 farmers in irrigation practices through fact-finding trips.

FAO country representative Suze Filippini said FAO is also launching a large-scale survey involving 300 farmers from three rice-producing regions in Western, Central and Northern provinces to assess their preferences and capacity-building needs.

Ms Filippini said the significance of this project highlights the widespread interest in FAO’s work on water management in the paddy sector.

Ms Filippini said the project also offers an opportunity for knowledge exchange among countries.

She said since the project is being implemented in both Sri Lanka and Zambia, the outcomes will lead to a global peer learning event where experts from both countries can share their experiences.

Ms Filippini was speaking during a stakeholder consultative workshop to review the implementation progress of the project dubbed ‘Efficient Agricultural Water Use and Management Enhancement in Paddy Fields’ organised by FAO in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

She said the stakeholder platform provided a significant milestone towards the expected results…