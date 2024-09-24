3 judges suspended

CHOMBA MUSIKA,

LOGIC LUKWANDA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect suspended three judges of the Constitutional Court.

The suspended judges are Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda.

State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka said in a statement yesterday the suspension of the judges is in exercise of President Hichilema’s powers vested in him.

Mr Hamasaka said in suspending the trio, the President was acting on recommendations in the report presented to him by Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

“President Hakainde Hichilema has, with immediate effect, acting on the recommendation report presented to him by the Judicial Complaints Commission, suspended three judges of the Constitutional Court of Zambia,” Mr Hamasaka said in a statement.

“The suspended judges include Justice Anne Sitali, Justice Mungeni Mulenga and Justice Palan Mulonda.

“The suspension of the three is in exercise of the powers vested in the President in Article 144 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.” https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home