Chitangala lauds Italian Embassy, Dangote for CBD bin initiative

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

LUSAKA City Mayor Chilando Chitangala said Government has steadfast plans to ensure that Lusaka remains clean, green and healthy and, as such, is pleased when stakeholders take initiatives that ensure responsible disposal of solid waste.

She was speaking during the launch of a campaign dubbed ‘Waste no Waste, Trash is Treasure’ along Cairo Road in Lusaka. The project is implemented by the Italian Embassy and supported by partners who include Dangote, Prudential and Carrick Wealth.

The campaign involves the placement of waste collection bins, located at intervals along the island on Cairo Road, which will provide members of the public who are doing business in the central business district (CBD) with facilities where they can conveniently dispose of their solid waste. Each location has three bins, each labelled according to the type of waste to be placed there.

She urged members of the public to adhere to placing waste according to stated classification. These include paper, plastic and general waste.

“There are three bins so that the waste is separated right at source. I must hasten to state that these bins are for the convenience of those walking in the CBD and, as such, they are not meant for the disposal of solid waste that is generated by the business community,” she said.



She emphasised that the business community and other solid waste generators are expected to continue subscribing to the Lusaka Integrated Solid Waste Management Company for the collection of their solid waste.

And Italian Ambassador to Zambia Enrico de Agostini called for more stakeholders to come on board to create more sensitisation and awareness. He said a sensitisation activity is set for Bauleni area in October.

And Dangote Zambia head of environment and social performance Victor Mpundu said the company, which donated 52 litter bins towards the project, has instituted a system to ensure that they utilise the paper and plastic waste as

an alternative source of fuel for their operations.

“This is in line with our decarbonisation project as a plant, as it forms part of the process of reducing our carbon print on the environment,” he said.

Mr Mpundu said the company depends on coal for its fuel, which is sourced from Maamba Collieries, as such collecting solid waste would further reduce on its carbon emission as there would be reduction on transportation processes.

Mr Mpundu added that Dangote will soon include learners in creating awareness about climate change mitigation measures through school debates.

And Carrick Wealth managing director Carmen Hachandi said the campaign is integral in the fight against Cholera.

“We at Carrick Wealth are pleased to be a part of this fight as it is a key goal of ours to be a meaningful partner in protecting the environment and the people.

It is our hope that this gesture will help improve the lives of many Zambians and help to save lives,” she said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home