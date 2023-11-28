Witness narrates beating ordeal in Esther Lungu case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WITNESS has narrated how she was picked and allegedly beaten by three armed police officers who later took her to former President Edgar Lungu’s house, where former First Lady Esther demanded US$400,000 from her. Elizabeth Phiri, a herbalist of Jack Township, narrated that Mrs Lungu allegedly interrogated her over US$400,000, which was purportedly given to her

[Ms Phiri] by Mr Lungu’s niece, Catherine Banda. “She [Mrs Lungu] said ‘I want my money’. I told her I did not know anything. “Mrs Lungu then said that I should just agree that Catherine

gave me the money,” Ms Phiri, 53, narrated. The court heard that Mrs Lungu then asked Ms Banda how the US$400,000 she entrusted her with before CLICK TO READ MORE