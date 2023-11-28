WHO, consider us

DIANA CHIPEPO,Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged World Health Organisation (WHO) to consider Zambia as a manufacturing hub for the cholera vaccine, with a call for Africa to work in unison in manufacturing medical products for resilient health systems. President Hichilema says Africa should also collaborate with other continents in producing vaccines, medicines and medical supplies.

Speaking when he opened the third international Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema said issues of public health require collaboration.

The head of State hailed Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and WHO for producing the malaria vaccine in Africa. "In the space of local manufacturing, we are glad about the malaria vaccine. Thank you for that, but we are standing up, we would like