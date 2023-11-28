Investing in public health key

THE appeal by President Hakainde Hichilema to World Health Organisation to consider Zambia as a manufacturing hub for the cholera vaccine is highly commendable and demonstrates his resolve and that of his government to prioritise the interests of the country. As the President rightly observed during the official opening of the third International Conference on Public Health in Africa yesterday, poor public health was counterproductive as it led to low productivity. The President’s call for collaborative partnerships between Western and African firms for the production of vaccines, medicines and medical supplies on the continent underpins his resolve to foster public health not only in Zambia but on the African continent as a whole. Indeed, matters of public health
require collaboration and the nature of those collaborations determine the roles that the parties involved play. And the President wants Zambia and Africa to play active roles in those partnerships.
The President’s call to WHO to set up a cholera vaccine manufacturing plant is a noble, patriotic one. Zambia has been at the receiving end of cholera pandemic. Many of our citizens have succumbed to the dreaded disease which remains one of the country’s critical public health challenges. Setting up a vaccine centre in Zambia will not only lead to the eradication of the disease in the country but also in other countries around Africa and beyond. Echoing the President’s sentiments on public health, Zambia National Public Health Institute director Roma Chilengi says the New Dawn administration wants Zambia to be a model country on matters of public health on the continent. It is gratifying that Government has set lofty targets with regard to public health.
The importance of a country being a model on matters of public health cannot be overstated. This is because of the crucial role public health plays in the overall development of the country. Prioritising public health is crucial as it protects the population, saves lives, promotes economic stability, contributes to social cohesion and equity, ensures disaster readiness, and enhances international reputation and influence. The primary role of a government is to protect its citizens, and public health is a fundamental aspect of this responsibility. Prioritising public health ensures the well-being and safety of the population, preventing and minimising the impact of diseases, injuries, and other health threats. Public health measures such as disease prevention, early detection, and effective healthcare systems save lives. By allocating resources and implementing policies aimed at improving public health, governments can significantly reduce mortality
rates and ensure a longer and healthier life span for their citizens. As President Hichilema observed, public health has a direct impact on a country’s economy. When the population is healthy, they are more productive, leading to economic growth. Conversely, infectious diseases or major health crises can lead to significant economic losses due to increased healthcare costs, decreased productivity, and disruptions to trade and tourism. Because of its universal nature, public health can contribute to reducing health inequalities and promoting social cohesion. Ensuring access to quality healthcare services for all, regardless of socio-economic status, ethnicity, or other factors, promotes social justice and equal opportunities for all citizens. It helps address the root-causes of
health disparities and fosters a more equitable society. Public health preparedness is crucial in effectively responding to emergencies and disasters, such as epidemics, natural disasters. By
investing in surveillance systems, infrastructure, and trained personnel, governments can detect, respond to, and mitigate the impact of these events, saving lives and minimising
long-term consequences. Without doubt, Government’s decision to promote public health and make the country a continental icon in that respect will earn it global acclaim. Demonstrating strong commitment to public health is a mark of responsible governments which are bound to earn respect and influence in international forums and are more likely to attract collaborations and investments from other countries and international organisations, strengthening their position on the global stage.
