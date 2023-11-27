IFPMA, H3D sign partnership for increased research, development of medicines in Africa

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

INTERNATIONAL Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) and H3D Foundation have announced a new three-year phase of their partnership, aiming to boost the skills and capacity needed to drive increased research and development of new medicines in Africa. The partnership is aimed at boosting kills needed to drive drug discovery and development on the continent. IFPMA communications manager Micaela Neumann said since 2021, IFPMA and H3D Foundation have collaborated to provide early and mid-career scientists in Africa with new opportunities to develop their skills to help address this challenge. “Despite 20 percent of the global burden of disease impacting people living in Africa, just two percent of medical research focused on new infections originates in Africa,” principal investigator for Drug Innovation Group at the University of Ghana Richard Amewu said. He said the IFPMA’s partnership with H3D Foundation has lent credibility to the continent, unlocking further international investment in drug discovery research and development. Mr Amewu said the continuation of the partnership between IFPMA and H3D Foundation is essential to allow for continued gain of momentum with building the African drug discovery ecosystem and to address critical gaps in research capacity, capabilities, and infrastructure. “Over the next three years, the partnership will tackle issues such as strengthening health systems, expanding the innovation ecosystem value chain, and addressing barriers for African scientists to break new ground within the drug discovery-related sciences. Chairman and CEO of H3D-F and dounder and director of H3D Kelly Chibale announced during the International Conference on Public Health in Africa in Lusaka. Professor Chibale said the partnership with IFPMA has enabled them to scale up initiatives and has been a feeder for more programmes and an even bigger vision, including for the Grand Challenges Africa Drug Discovery Accelerator. According to the African Union and the Africa CDC, this partnership has also catalysed interactions with representatives from the innovative pharmaceutical industry at both local and international levels. IFPMA represents over 90 innovative pharmaceutical companies and associations around the world. It has almost three million employees that discover, develop, and deliver medicines and vaccines that advance global health.