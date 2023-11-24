Miles wants Munir added to lawsuit over gay accusations

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) president Miles Sampa wants to have Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu joined to a defamation case after he allegedly accused him of being behind suspected murders and practising homosexuality.

Mr Sampa, who is Matero lawmaker, wants the High Court to allow him to join Mr Zulu to a lawsuit he filed against businessman Maxwell Chongu in June.

The former Lusaka mayor sued Mr Chongu after he claimed that he was behind the murder of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) student Ruth Mbandu back in 2012.

Mr Sampa is seeking damages and wants the court to order Mr Chongu, the first defendant in the lawsuit, to retract the defamatory sentiments and apologise.

