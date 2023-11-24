Man collapses after being jailed for stealing K1 million

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

AN INDIAN man collapsed in the Ndola High Court after being handed a two-year jail sentence with hard labour for stealing about K1 million from his employer.

Rohan Rayaguru of Mufulira was sentenced to two years imprisonment for theft by servant after stealing more than K1 million between 2018 and 2022 from Devmine Investments Limited, where he is employed as manager.

Rayaguru was employed as a manager for Devmine Investments Limited Company in 2018 to operate from a new branch in Mufulira.

Read more: eNews Daily Mail | Without Fear Or Favour (daily-mail.co.zm)