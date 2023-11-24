Male netballers dropped from Botswana outing

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

WITH the national women team set to depart for Botswana today for the Africa Netball Championship starting on Sunday, Netball Zambia (NZ) is still scouting for K204,000.

And NZ has dropped the men’s team from the tournament due to financial challenges.

NZ president Martha Sichone appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to assist in meeting the shortfall. Sichone said National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) gave the association K30,000 but the money is still not enough.

