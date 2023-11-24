‘Good run got to players heads’

NDINAWE SIMPELWE, ROBINSON KUNDA

Ndola, Lusaka

MIDFIELDER Emmanuel Banda has admitted that the Chipolopolo’s recent good run under coach Avram Grant may have gotten to players’ heads before a shock 2-1 defeat to Niger in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E qualifier.

Having secured a convincing 4-2 victory over Congo-Brazzaville in the opening match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola last Friday, Zambia shockingly lost to Niger in Marrakech, Morocco.

Banda acknowledged the defeat is a wake-up call for players, emphasising its significance as they shift focus to next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals scheduled for Ivory Coast.

