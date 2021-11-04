2022 strategic planning, budgeting: Hope for Zambia

JOSHUA BANDA

IT IS again that time of the year when the Government presents to the public how it intends to carry out economic and developmental activities for the following year through the national budget. On Friday, October 29, 2021, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, on behalf of the republican President, presented to the National Assembly the supply on estimates on revenue and expenditure for the period beginning January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 dubbed “Growth, jobs and taking development closer to the people”. I am pretty sure that this opportunity reminded him of Friday, January 30, 2009 when he made a budget presentation to the National Assembly titled “Enhancing growth through competitiveness and diversification”. Similarly, he must have recapped how he presented another budget in 2011 styled: “A people’s budget, from a people’s government.” The 2022 budget was highly ambitious and heavily bundled. Various aspects of the economy were covered, which included recruitment of teachers and health workers, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), paying all retirees and environmental sustainability, among other things. Government proposes to spend K173 billion in 2022, or 37.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The education sector has been allocated K18.1 billion, recruitment of 30,000 teachers and construction of 120 additional secondary schools, while the health sector has been allocated K13.9 billion to enhance equitable access to quality health care services and recruitment of 11,200 health workers. The allocations will enable the respective sectors to successfully implement the activities that have already been identified. Creation of a minimum of 44,000 jobs in 2022 will economically empower the youths. This will be supported by the increment of CDF from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency. Abolishing importation of desks and other products will channel resources to local use, thereby creating more job opportunities, especially at constituency level. Additionally, the renewal of public service vehicle (PSV) drivers’ licences which will be done every five years as opposed to annually is a plus. Further, the idea of wards or communities determining which child is given a school bursary will enable the authorities to identify where the real need is and resources will be appropriately channelled towards that need. The abolishment of tuition, examination and PTA fees in 2022 wraps up the benefits to our learners and youths. The men and women who have served this country for many years have for a long time been destitute after retirement. They have been reduced to beggars and no form of respect has been accorded to them despite them serving this country for so many years. Some have died of depression leaving behind their benefits as they could not see light at the end of the tunnel. Paying all retirees in 2022 will be such an honourable and noble way of appreciating these gallant servants of the nation who served selflessly. In the same vein, those still in employment will have the pay as you earn threshold improved from K4,000 to K4,500. The fiscal deficit currently running requires to be reduced. More money is instead being used to service especially the external debt, leaving the country yawning for financial resources to meet other competing government programmes such as paying salaries. Huge debts contracted mean that one needs to pay back with huge interest. A fiscal deficit of 10.4 percent of GDP is high and the Government should strive to lower it to a single digit. The stock of public external debt of US$14.71 billion is rather high and leaves the country choking. Dejectedly, inflation has been rising. Due to various economic factors and Covid-19, prices of consumer goods have been increasing, thus increasing the inflation rate to 22.9 percent in 2021 compared to 15.2 over the same period in 2020. This calls for the Government to put measures in place to bring down inflation to a single digit. Since independence, the country has heavily depended on copper for revenue generation. Many times we have received external shocks due to the fluctuation of copper prices on the London Metal Exchange. We strongly need to draw a lesson from the economic shocks and cushion them appropriately. I am a change champion who strongly believes in export diversification. The consideration made in the 2022 budget to diversify exports will change the economic landscape of our dear nation. We have readily available markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo which can benefit from export diversification while remitting revenue to Zambia. The fundamental microeconomic objectives set so far sound hopeful. Implementation is now what remains to be achieved and it should not be business as usual. The ambition to attain real GDP growth rate of at least 3.5 percent requires serious minds to come together. Reducing inflation to a single digit in 2022 will be beneficial to the general citizenry. Improving the international reserves to about three months of import cover and increasing domestic revenue would help in relieving the economic burden currently on the shoulders of our country. Public-private partnership as a way to foster national development is a strategic and well-informed decision to make. Media reforms will change the outlook of the country and investors will see Zambia as a potential investment destination. As we may all be aware, over 55 percent of the people in Zambia are dependent on agriculture. The support given to this sector which includes e-voucher, among others, has not been appropriately handled, hence leaving most of the farmers as casualties. Implementing a new comprehensive agricultural support programme with caution will be highly beneficial. But lessons must be learnt from the previous support programmes and improvements must be made so as to fully support our farmers. Zero-rating importation of stock feed for cattle will empower the farmers. Being a peasant farmer, I have no objection to overhauling the current support programmes with care. This might result in diversifying the exports. Regrettably, the country is still importing fish. In 2020, 80,000 metric tonnes of fish were imported. Aquaculture was well financed in 2018 with the formation of aquaculture centres to promote cage fish farming on lakes Bangweulu, Kariba, Mweru and Tanganyika with a planned expenditure of K71.6 billion. The move to strengthen the management of the aquaculture subsector through establishment of additional hatcheries, completion of aquaculture infrastructure parks and monitoring of fish in the natural water bodies might slowly lead to a reduction in the quantity of fish being imported and eventually become an exporter of fish. Having experienced the pandemic, a boost to various sectors of the economy such as tourism, mining, energy, transport, health, education, manufacturing and industrialisation is inevitable. Other sectors requiring a boost include small and medium enterprise development, information and communications technology, human and social development, water and sanitation, and not forgetting environmental sustainability. It is expected that the successful implementation of the national budget will rebuild the economy, create jobs for the youths and better livelihoods for the general citizenry, consequently rebounding the economy. The author is former chairperson for Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) Zambia.