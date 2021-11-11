2022 budget to enhance farm block investments

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane says Government’s plans to transform the agriculture sector into an agro-export industry in next year’s budget will attract investments in farm blocks.

In the 2022 budget, Government is proposing to promote large-scale estate production for both domestic and export markets.

Government also plans to provide necessary infrastructure in farm blocks for them to be operational.

Dr Musokotwane said with the incentives which have been put in next year’s budget to promote agro-processing and exports, more investors will be willing to invest in the farm blocks.

He said Government will engage the World Bank to help service the farm blocks.

Dr Musokotwane said players in the agriculture sector will now be motivated to produce finished agricultural products for export.

He said farm blocks are effective vehicles to grow the economy.

“We need to attract investors who will establish mango, banana and sugar plantations to make finished agricultural products for CLICK TO READ MORE