2021: Year that made Zambians change

VIOLET MENGO,

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

UNDOUBTEDLY, the year 2021 will go down the annals of the country’s political history as one of those in which the Zambian people decided to change government. It is also the year that the country lost its founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, on June 17 at the age of 97. Politically speaking, the year could only be compared to 1964 when Zambia got its independence from British colonial rule, 1991 when the country returned to multi-party democracy through change of government from United National Independence Party (UNIP) to Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) and 2011 when MMD lost power to Patriotic Front (PF). On August 12, Zambians changed government in a peaceful manner, voting out the PF and ushering in the United Party for National Development (UPND). Indeed, a number of things occurred that were not expected during the year under review. The winning of the UPND itself and the death of Zambia’s first republican President Dr Kaunda were unpredictable occurrences. The 2022 national budget presentation also offered impulsive outcomes to the amusement of the Zambian citizens, while Faith Musonda, a female journalist, shocked the nation when she was discovered with over K65 million in cash.

For Dr Kaunda’s death, it marked the end of an era of the last generation of gallant African leaders who fought colonialism in the 1950s and 1960s. Dr Kaunda was admitted to Maina Soko Hospital after suffering from pneumonia. Dr Kaunda was accorded 21 days of national mourning, and a number of countries in the region declared days of national mourning. The Nelson Mandela Foundation said Dr Kaunda’s contribution to the struggle against colonialism and apartheid will never be forgotten. Dr Kaunda, who always carried a trademark white handkerchief, an item he said symbolised love and peace, started carrying it while he was imprisoned during the struggle for independence. Foreign dignitaries that paid their last respects to Dr Kaunda included South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta and Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo and Britain’s Africa minister James Duddridge, representing Zambia’s former colonial ruler.

Then on August 12, the country held general elections, and Hakainde Hichilema, leader of the UPND, was elected the country's 7th president, defeating Edgar Lungu of the PF. The National Assembly was