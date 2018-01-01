‘2021 polls will be a walkover for Lungu’

MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

COPPERBELT Minister Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu has no strong competitor from opposition political parties to defeat him in the 2021 general elections.

Mr Lusambo says this is because support for President Lungu has continued to increase on the back of the unprecedented infrastructure development across the country.

He said in an interview yesterday that Zambians are wise and will always support a leader who puts the country’s interests first.

‘‘I can assure you that His Excellency the President has no strong opposition contender to unseat him. His works will speak for him in 2021,” Mr Lusambo said.

He said President Lungu has a vision to transform Zambia and will not allow anyone to distract him from attaining his vision.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu has already exhibited to…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/