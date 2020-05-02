2021 poll calendar tweaked

STEVEN MVULA,

ESTHER MSETEKA

Lusaka

THE road map for the 2021 general elections is being reviewed in the wake of coronavirus and, consequently, the voter registration exercise, which was expected to start this month, has been pushed to a later date.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) public relations manager Margaret Chimanse says COVID-19 has affected the day-to-day life of everyone and it is, therefore, imperative that the road map is revised.

“The commission [ECZ] wishes to announce that it is reviewing the road map for elections and will soon advise stakeholders and the public on the commencement date for all electoral processes leading up to the 2021 general elections,” Ms Chimanse said.

In a statement yesterday, she said the commission is closely monitoring events as the pandemic unfolds and is, therefore, re-aligning its elections calendar.