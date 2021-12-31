2021 ends with 16.4% inflation rate

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE annual inflation rate has closed at 16.4 percent while gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2021 grew by 3.5 percent from negative three percent the same period last year. And the country recorded another trade surplus valued at K7.2 billion in November compared to a surplus of K5.3 billion in October this year. Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the December inflation rate is 16.4 percent from 19.2 percent in December 2020 due to the decline in the prices of fish, vegetables and cereals. Mr Musepa said yesterday during a media briefing that the annual food inflation for December was at 19.9 percent from 25.4 percent in November due to price reduction in food items such as mealie-meal, dried kapenta, Chinese cabbage, pumpkin leaves, cassava leaves, okra, coffee and baking powder, among others.

"The food and non-alcoholic beverages group contributed 10.9 percent while non-food items accounted for 5.5 percentage points to the overall inflation rate of 16.4 percent," he said. "Of the 5.5 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed the highest at 2.1 percentage points, followed by furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance and clothing and footwear groups that contributed 1.2 percent each. The rest of the non-food groups accounted for the remaining one percent." Mr Musepa, however, said the annual non-food inflation rate marginally