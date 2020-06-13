2021 elections to gobble K1.4 billion

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) needs about K1.4 billion to conduct next year’s general elections.

Chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano also told a media briefing yesterday that the commission has received K100 million out of the K674 million it needs to conduct the voter registration exercise.

Mr Nshindano said the K1.4 billion includes money for a rerun, if it will be required.

Mr Nshindano said ECZ has reduced the amount it initially needed to conduct the voter registration exercise from K842 million to K674 million due to austerity measures Government has been implementing.