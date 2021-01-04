2020: Zambia restored relationship with IMF

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

THERE is light at the end of Zambia’s economic tunnel, with Director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Abebe Aemro Selassie having indicated that the application by Zambia for funding will be assessed soon.

This statement has been widely followed globally given Zambia’s debt situation and its recent default on a due payment to Eurobond holders.

Apart from struggling with its US$12bn external debt load, Zambia defaulted on its foreign debt after it missed a payment of more than US$40m (£30m) in November last year.

“Whatever the case, there is one positive at this stage: The IMF Director for African Department personally made a visit to Lusaka, barely a month after appointing Preya Sharma as Resident Representative, replacing Alfredo Baldini, who was recalled in July 2018,” economist Chibamba Kanyama says.

Mr Kanyama says given the small size of the delegation and few days spent, it is also clear the visit was an installation mission of the New Mission Chief for Zambia Alex Segura-Ubiego and Sharma as Resident Representative (mission chiefs generally install resident representatives).

“The real takeaway, therefore, is that the Zambia-IMF relationship has been restored and at a time when the creditors desperately looked forward to this initial step,” he says.

Mr Kanyama says the IMF is serious about supporting Zambia.

"It (IMF) has in the past months keenly followed the events about Zambia and