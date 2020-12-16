2020: Year of the bug

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

THE year 2020 will be remembered as the year that stretched health systems world over to the limit – Zambia’s not excluded.

The country’s health system came under severe stress owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus or COVID-19, with human resource, essential health commodities and supplies being diverted to support the response.

Since its first discovery in December 2019, in Wuhan, China, the respiratory disease spread rapidly worldwide and has killed over one million people to date.

Initially, Zambia was spared, but due to continuing travel between China, Europe and within Africa, it was not long before the virus that seemed far-fetched was in the country.

The first cases were confirmed on March 18, in a couple that had travelled to France for holiday.

The next case was in a local businessman who had travelled to Pakistan. Initially, most cases were tied to international travel or household contacts of such travelers.

By the end of March, infections among travellers, particularly truck drivers plying the route between Zambia and Tanzania, became of concern. A total of 36, mainly drivers and sex workers, had tested positive.

On April 2, Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded the first death. In total, during that month, 70 people tested positive and three died.

In that month, the number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak reached 106, and the number of active cases at the end of the month was 48, representing an increase of 33 percent.

On April 16, the MOH mandated the wearing of masks in all public spaces.

Great efforts were also made to decentralise testing, but challenges in maintaining the supplies and reagents needed resulted in much of the testing still being conducted centrally in Lusaka.

On April 14, MOH introduced a three-day lockdown in Kafue to facilitate contact tracing and undertake community testing to stop the spread of the virus.

As of April 27, there were 89 confirmed cases, three deaths and CLICK TO READ MORE