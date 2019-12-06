2020 economy in focus

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

IMPROVED agro and electricity production due to the projected normal to above normal rainfall is expected to boost economic growth next year although elevated external debt service and low reserves remain a threat to the economy, Zanaco says.

Zanaco senior economist Chewe Mwila said growth is expected to be at 2.8 percent from this year's 2.2 percent boosted by rains that will help improve water levels in the power-generating dams and improve agriculture productivity