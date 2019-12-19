2020 Census: ZAMSTATS sets pace

MWANGALA MUNDIA, Lusaka
AS Zambia readies herself to conduct the 2020 national census of population and housing, preparations for the exercise by the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) are gaining momentum.
A census is one national exercise that requires massive citizen participation, making it a complex undertaking which needs adequate preparation and planning.
The nationwide exercise is largely dependent on the cooperation and assistance of the general public and other non-state actors for it to succeed.
The planning phase of a census includes the development of the project document, formulation of questions and questionnaires, recruitment of field staff, stakeholder engagement, publicity and resource mobilisation, among others
