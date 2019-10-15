2020 alternative budget by UPND pure comedy-Mundubile

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

GOVERNMENT chief whip Brian Mundubile has described the 2020 alternative national budget developed by the United Party for National Development (UPND) as ‘pure comedy’.

Mr Mundubile said the UPND should stop calling themselves economic managers because the document produced by the party is sub-standard and cannot address the country’s challenges.

He said this when he debated the 2020 budget presented by Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu last month CLICK HERE TO READ MORE