2020: A turbulent academic year

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

FROM the onset of the new year, the education sector had a turbulent beginning way before Zambia recorded her first two cases of COVID-19 on March 18, 2020.

Chemical attacks by unknown people that were targeting schools and homes had a negative effect on learning activities across the country.

The gassing saga started on the Copperbelt, particularly in Chingola in January this year, mainly targeting homes by criminals, whose motive was not well known.

Stories of assailants entering people’s homes in the night and spraying a toxic gas prompted riots and instant mob justice on suspects on the Copperbelt at the beginning of the year.

When the senseless attacks spread to Lusaka, the assailants seemed to change their strategy by mainly targeting schools.

Armed with an unknown chemical, the attackers would set ambushes in schools to suffocate schoolchildren. These activities culminated in some pupils scampering for safety and others being rushed to health centres for medical attention.

And just like that, school activities would be curtailed and the affected children would call it a day.

As police seemed to fail to unravel the gassing puzzle, irate mobs would go on rampage to mete out punishment to suspects, and this resulted in the loss of over 50 lives.

Among the dead victims were two pupils – Sydney Moonga, 17, who was in Grade 12 at Libala Secondary School, and another pupil of Chazanga – who were both killed by stray bullets from police in separate incidents.

The deceased pupils were caught up in riots in their respective communities.

Generally, gassing incidences instilled fear in learners and parents, culminating in some children absconding classes.

As if the chemical attacks on schools did not present enough disturbance to the academic calendar, schools had to CLICK TO READ MORE