202 out of 731 students pass ZIALE exams

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

OVER 200 students who sat the legal practitioners’ qualifying repeaters’ examination at Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) in December last year have passed.

ZIALE executive director Ann Ononuju said in an in interview yesterday that the progression result translates into a 27.6 percent pass rate compared to 28 percent recorded last year, where 198 of 694 students were admitted to the Bar.

There were 731 students, of whom 202 passed.

Mrs Ononuju urged students not to relent in their studies as the institution conducts lessons online in the wake of the coronavirus.