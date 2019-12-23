2019 in review: What went down in mining

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

ZAMBIA has over the years been known to be a predominantly mining country. Mining began in the 1920s and 30s, with most of it concentrated in the Copperbelt region.

The major mineral that has been mined in the last 100 years or so has been copper. Mining activities have occurred in towns such as Luanshya, Kitwe, Mufulira, Chingola, Chililabombwe, Ndola and also Kabwe where the activity ceased over two decades ago.

However, mining activities have gradually been shifting to the North-Western Province where mines such as Lumwana and Kansanshi have been operating.

Although copper is at the heart of Zambia’s mining industry, the country is endowed with other mineral resources that include:emeralds, gemstones, cobalt, manganese, uranium and gold, among others.

The mining sector has experienced both good and turbulent times in the past and the present. Despite the challenges faced, the sector continues to be an integral part of Zambia’s economy, contributing about 12 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually and CLICK TO READ MORE