2,000 East farmers get business management tips

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

IN A bid to increase income at household level, Farmers’ Out Grower Foundation Limited (FOF) has empowered over 2,000 farmers in Eastern Province with business management and seed production skills.

Coordinator Whytson Sakala said farmers are benefitting from an out-grower scheme being implemented in Chipata, Petauke, Kasenengwa, Chipangali, Mambwe and Katete.

“Farming is now a business and we are exposing farmers to business management and seed production skills as we diversify the agriculture sector from maize to legume growing,” Mr Sakala said in an interview recently.

He said farmers are given loans to buy soya, groundnuts and sorghum seeds as a way of increasing household income and CLICK TO READ MORE