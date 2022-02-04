200 women die in labour

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

OVER 200 expectant mothers in Eastern Province have died while giving birth over the past three years due to maternal-related complications. Provincial medical director Gideon Zulu says 202 women died in the region over the period under review mainly because of various complications. In 2019, the province recorded 71 maternal-related deaths while 69 were noted in 2020, and 62 last year.Dr Zulu told journalists yesterday that the province has already recorded six similar demises this year. "The number of mothers losing life while giving birth has been dropping in the last three years due to the interventions Government has put in place. We are hoping that this year the number will reduce further," he said. Lundazi has been recording high numbers of mothers sustaining raptured uteruses due to the long distances they cover to access health facilities for deliveries.Katete and Chipata have equally been experiencing high numbers of raptured uteruses among expectant mothers. Dr Zulu also said the Ministry of Health in the province has in the last one year attended to 89 women who were suffering from fistula, which is caused by obstruction of a baby during delivery. Expectant mothers who take too long to deliver have their muscles compressed between the bladder and vagina, which results in muscle collapse. Dr Zulu said