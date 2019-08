BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Kipushi border

ABOUT 200 trucks are marooned on the Zambian side of Kipushi international border following an impasse between clearing agents and authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The trucks have been marooned at the border for over three weeks, posing a security and health risk, as the area has no running water and sanitary facilities such as toilets.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/