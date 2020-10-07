200 penniless husbands abandoned

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

TWO hundred men have been abandoned by their spouses this year due to loss of income in the wake of COVID-19.

ZAMBIA National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) national coordinator Nelson Banda said in an interview that the men, who are between the ages of 25 to 35, are from different parts of the country.

“Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have been receiving varied numbers of men with psychological cases. However, the biggest number recorded at our Men’s comfort centre is that of abandoned men by their wives due to loss of income,” Mr Banda said.

He said the cases range from attempts of self-harm (suicide) and