200 carols sound

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka and MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

AS CHRISTMAS carols sweetly sounded across the world on the Christian calendar’s most celebrated day, Zambia recorded in excess of 200 babies in the first nine hours.

Lusaka, with a population of more than two million, had the highest births at 108 from the 19 health centres that included the biggest referral hospital – University Teaching Hospitals (UTH).