20 years in hospital

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

CHAINAMA Hills Hospital is stuck with 15 patients who have been admitted to the hospital for over 10 years after being abandoned by their relatives.

Hospital public relations officer George Tafuna said in an interview yesterday that of the 15 patients, five are female.

Mr Tafuna said the Social Welfare Department has been trying to trace families of the patients but has found it difficult because most of them presented false residential addresses to the hospital.

“One of the patients has now clocked 20 years with us and no relative has come forth to claim him. And some of these patients are doing well and can interact well with society,” he said.

Mr Tafuna said most patients go the hospital in destitution as…. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/