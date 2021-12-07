20 UPND members jostle for Kabwata

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

OVER 20 United Party for National Development (UPND) members are aspiring to be adopted to contest the Kabwata parliamentary by-election. And Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has withdrawn his interest to contest the seat. The Kabwata seat fell vacant following the death of Member of Parliament (MP) Levy Mkandawire last month. Electoral Commission of Zambia is yet to set the date for the by-election.

In an interview yesterday, UPND Kabwata constituency information and publicity secretary Mainda Simataa said 21 members of the ruling party are so far keen to contest the seat. He also said Mr Mwaliteta pulled out of the race for unknown reasons. Mr Simataa said UPND Alliance spokesperson Leslie Chikuse, who was also interested in contesting the seat, no longer qualifies following his appointment to the civil service. “I wish to mention here that Mr Mwaliteta, who was among the first to express interest in contesting the seat, has withdrawn, and Mr Leslie Chikuse no longer qualifies due to his recent appointment,” Mr Simataa said.

He named some aspiring contenders as Bob Sakahilu, Mutinta Mazoka, Sulwe Isaac, Royd Chibonta and