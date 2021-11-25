20 townships face blackout

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

OVER 20 townships will from tomorrow to Sunday experience power interruptions as a result of the re-aligning of equipment at Roma substation by Zesco Limited.

Zesco public relations manager Hazel Zulu confirmed the scheduled loss of power in the selected townships in the capital city.

“The shutdown is meant to facilitate the implementation of the Lusaka Transmission Distribution and Rehabilitation Project works meant to benefit customers in the associated areas,” Mrs Zulu said. “Once completed, these works will enhance stability and reliability of power supply in the footprint of the project.”

The power outages will be done in two phases. One will be from 06:00 hours to 14:00 hours and the other phase from 14:00 hours to 22:00 hours