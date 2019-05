PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TWENTY Somalis who came into the country for a week-long training workshop have fled the hotel where they were lodged because of alleged fear of returning to their country.

The Somalis, all male, were staying at a hotel in Rhodes Park where they have reportedly left unpaid accommodation bills.

A standard room at the hotel is K390, while others are K560 and K720. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/