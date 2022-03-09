20 MOH officers placed on half pay amid investigations

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE over 20 procurement officers who were sent home to pave way for investigations at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka have now been put on half salary.

In December last year, investigative wings suspended operations of the ministry’s procurement department to pave way for investigations into irregularities in which huge sums of money were misappropriated.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission and the police wanted to access documents and interrogate staff in the procurement department in an effort to get to the bottom of financial scandals at the ministry.

This followed a number of revelations in the Auditor-General’s report about dubiously awarded contracts to some suppliers of medical materials which included substandard drugs amidst an over K2 billion debt to different suppliers.

The closure of the department resulted in over 20 officers being sent home to enable investigative officers to do their CLICK TO READ MORE