2 Zambian authors win awards

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

TWO Zambian authors have scooped this year’s African Author’s awards sponsored by a South African-based literacy

organisation called AfriCan Child Your Time is Now Pty Ltd (ACYTIN).

Cynthia Musafili Wright, author of the book titled ‘The Purposeful Leader’, scooped the Inspiration/Leadership

award while Eric Mwenda, who authored: ‘Be a Farmer Be a Millionaire’, scooped the Farming Empowerment award.

The virtual awards ceremony was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, and attracted about 250 authors from across the African continent, who competed in fifteen different categories.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Jackson Miti received the awards on behalf of the two authors which were presented by the organisation’s founder, Anthea Thyssen-Ambursley.

“I am encouraging the two and many other Zambian authors to continue working hard in order to help build

