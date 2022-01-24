2 youths jailed

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TWO youths of Kalingalinga Township in Lusaka will spend four years in a correctional facility regretting having broken into a classroom and stolen assorted goods. The stolen properties included a lawn mower and a fire extinguisher. In jailing the two youths, Lusaka senior resident magistrate Felix Kaoma said he needed to punish the thieving adolescents, aged 23 and 19, to protect public institutions from being ransacked by criminals. "There is a prevalence of offences where public institutions are being ransacked. As a matter of deterrence, I sentence you to four years imprisonment with hard labour," magistrate Kaoma said. This was in a case Crispin Sinyangwe, 19, and Kasamu Mbewe, 23, were charged with breaking into a building with intent to commit a felony. On December 15 last year, the duo broke into a classroom at Kalingalinga Primary School and stole two trunks, an office table, a fire extinguisher, lawn mower, a cable, and a hand wash stand, all valued at K23,800. When Sinyangwe and Mbewe appeared before magistrate Kaoma, they both admitted the charge. Evidence before court was that on the material day, Kalingalinga Primary School head teacher Winnet Habuyaya was awoken by a phone call around 22:00 hours.