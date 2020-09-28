2 shot dead

CHOMBA MUSIKA, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE killing of two people, allegedly by police officers, in different incidents have triggered a probe, with Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja stating that if authority was abused, the law will take its course.

He has said police officers are trained how and when to use firearms and anyone guilty of taking life illegally will be prosecuted.

The police chief said this in reference to the killing of a 22-year-old man at a nightclub in Lusaka and the death of a teenager in Mwinilunga during a CLICK TO READ MORE