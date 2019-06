DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

THE Immigration Department has arrested two Zambians in Katima Mulilo, Western Province, for alleged human trafficking.

Davies Chewe, 35, and Josephine Kanyanga, 32, were intercepted on May 25, 2019 by Immigration officers at Katima Mulilo border after they allegedly attempted to traffic two Congolese boys into Namibia. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/