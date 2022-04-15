2 more cholera cases in Kalingalinga, Lusaka West

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TWO of the three suspected cholera cases have been detected in Kalingalinga and Lusaka West. The first case was noted in Mtendere involving a three-year-old girl. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Lackson Kasonka said in an interview yesterday that the patients are receiving treatment and are in a stable condition. This brings the cholera cases noted in Zambia to three. “We are also doing contact-tracing to find out where these cases could have come from. But the most important thing is for people to practise good hygiene. “If you observe that your diarrhoea is abnormal, go to the nearest health facility so that health workers can find out what the problem really is,” Professor Kasonka said. He said some of the good hygiene practices are washing hands before touching food and drinking chlorinated water. And the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation is investigating the cause CLICK TO READ MORE